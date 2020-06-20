All apartments in Holt
Holt, MI
2530 Selma Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:50 PM

2530 Selma Street

2530 Selma Street · (616) 371-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Holt
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2530 Selma Street, Holt, MI 48842

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants. These apartment has been renovated with new carpet, minor updates, and have each 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartments. The home offers a large driveway, shared backyard, walk out to the backyard. The upper unit has a balcony that goes off of there kitchen. The backyard is big enough to entertain with family or friends and it is partially fenced in for privacy.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.

Deposit of $800 for each apartment.

You can also view the home at your earliest convenience by using your smartphone.

There will be a Rently link here next week to schedule showings.

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.

Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.

Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Selma Street have any available units?
2530 Selma Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2530 Selma Street have?
Some of 2530 Selma Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Selma Street currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Selma Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Selma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Selma Street is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Selma Street offer parking?
No, 2530 Selma Street does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Selma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Selma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Selma Street have a pool?
No, 2530 Selma Street does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Selma Street have accessible units?
No, 2530 Selma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Selma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Selma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Selma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 Selma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
