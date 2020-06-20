2530 Selma Street

Amenities

This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants. These apartment has been renovated with new carpet, minor updates, and have each 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartments. The home offers a large driveway, shared backyard, walk out to the backyard. The upper unit has a balcony that goes off of there kitchen. The backyard is big enough to entertain with family or friends and it is partially fenced in for privacy.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.



Deposit of $800 for each apartment.



You can also view the home at your earliest convenience by using your smartphone.



There will be a Rently link here next week to schedule showings.



Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.



Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.



Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.



