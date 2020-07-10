/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
209 Apartments for rent in Hazel Park, MI with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
1821 E GRANET Avenue
1821 East Granet Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1215 sqft
Don't miss this amazing Hazel Park 3 bedroom with gorgeous new bathroom, beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, new carpet, paint and lighting.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
20825 Caledonia Ave
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
1412 E Jarvis Avenue
1412 East Jarvis Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch for lease. City certified rental. New modern kitchen with quartz countertops; includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
29 E Harry Ave
29 East Harry Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Clean and Comfortable Upper Unit - Property Id: 216156 Very Nice and Clean Upper Unit in a two unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, roomy dining and living space. 2 beds and 1 bath. Basement for storage and laundry is available on site.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Park
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
865 E Harwood Ave
865 East Harwood Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
You must first provide proof of income before we will schedule a showing. This is a newly remodeled 1000 square foot home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
906 E Dallas Ave
906 East Dallas Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available Sep 1. No showings until you send proof of earnings. This is a newly remodeled 1500 square foot home. Four beds, two full baths, all appliances, central air, high efficiency furnace, eat in kitchen, two car garage, new privacy fence.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
1107 E Kalama Ave
1107 East Kalama Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with breezway to attached 2 car garage. Great location and quiet setting. Great neighborhood. All appliances including dishwasher and washer and dryer.Great floor plan with ample space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Royal Oak
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1740 Channing St
1740 Channing Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
2953 BURDETTE Street
2953 Burdette Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
WAnt to rent to own in FERNDALE!?! This beautiful Ferndale home sits on a large fenced in lot and has dual decks, front and back, just perfect for entertaining. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement and a massive kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1031 Vester St
1031 Vester Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 sqft
Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106 The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Park
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
104 Lincoln Ave
104 Lincoln Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Stylish Ranch near Downtown Clawson - Property Id: 312685 Beautiful Home w/ newer Kitchen, bath, floors and doors, 2 car Garage and large fenced yard. Quiet Location: 3 minute walk to the heart of Clawson.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
1200 Dorothea Rd
1200 Dorothea Road, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in a Great Location! 2 Big Bedrooms with double closets in each, One Full Bath with a half bath on the main floor. Kitchen will all appliances included and an eating area. Big basement with washer and dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
24641 Ridgedale St
24641 Ridgedale Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
1050 sq. ft. 3 bed Oak Park brick ranch (10 Mile and Coolidge) with one car detached garage and full basement. Hardwood floors. Large open living and dining room. Bathroom has been updated with 1’ ceramic tiles and new cabinet/floor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.
1 of 38
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2207 Mace Ave
2207 Mace Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
973 sqft
This home is located in beautiful Royal Oak near parks and convenient shopping. The home has a fenced in yard with a private patio. The home has central air and includes washer and dryer.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1221 BAUMAN Avenue
1221 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IN ROYAL OAK FULLY REMODELED IN 2019 MIN 2 YEAR LEASE 1ST MONTHS RENT 1 1/2 MO SEC DEPOSIT MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT AND GOOD INCOME' CREDIT REPORT .$300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING NO PETS
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
808 N DORCHESTER Avenue
808 North Dorchester Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1807 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath house for lease. The custom kitchen boasts granite counters, quality clean steel appliances, slate tile flooring, and maple cabinetry. Bathrooms also have granite counters and tile floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MI