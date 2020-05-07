All apartments in Hazel Park
23788 Harding Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:58 AM

23788 Harding Ave

23788 Harding Avenue · (248) 716-0652
Location

23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Hazel Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED.
PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT.
You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.

North Hazel Park home
3 Bedroom Bungalow
Very large upstairs 3rd bedroom with lots of storage
Central Air
Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, there for use, not maintained by owner
Full, partially finished basement with half bath
1 car garage with plenty of additional storage
Enclosed/screened front porch
Fenced yard

Rent $1200/m
Security Deposit $1800
$250 non refundable cleaning fee

Total Move-In $3250 (+ any applicable $$ for pet)
Prefer a 2-3 year lease. All persons over 18 are required to be on lease.

Pets negotiable (Additional $50/mo).
Nice yard and neighborhood.
Easy on/off I696 via Couzens, Minutes to 1-75.

Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.

$50 non-refundable application fee for each applicant.
Approval takes 1-2 business days.

Tenant is responsible for lawn/gardens/leaves/snow upkeep.
Service is available for additional $50/mo (provided by profession service)

(RLNE4114495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23788 Harding Ave have any available units?
23788 Harding Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23788 Harding Ave have?
Some of 23788 Harding Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23788 Harding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23788 Harding Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23788 Harding Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 23788 Harding Ave is pet friendly.
Does 23788 Harding Ave offer parking?
Yes, 23788 Harding Ave does offer parking.
Does 23788 Harding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23788 Harding Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23788 Harding Ave have a pool?
No, 23788 Harding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 23788 Harding Ave have accessible units?
No, 23788 Harding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23788 Harding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 23788 Harding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23788 Harding Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23788 Harding Ave has units with air conditioning.
