23788 Harding Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED.

PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT.

You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.



North Hazel Park home

3 Bedroom Bungalow

Very large upstairs 3rd bedroom with lots of storage

Central Air

Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, there for use, not maintained by owner

Full, partially finished basement with half bath

1 car garage with plenty of additional storage

Enclosed/screened front porch

Fenced yard



Rent $1200/m

Security Deposit $1800

$250 non refundable cleaning fee



Total Move-In $3250 (+ any applicable $$ for pet)

Prefer a 2-3 year lease. All persons over 18 are required to be on lease.



Pets negotiable (Additional $50/mo).

Nice yard and neighborhood.

Easy on/off I696 via Couzens, Minutes to 1-75.



Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.



$50 non-refundable application fee for each applicant.

Approval takes 1-2 business days.



Tenant is responsible for lawn/gardens/leaves/snow upkeep.

Service is available for additional $50/mo (provided by profession service)



