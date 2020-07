Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Don't miss this amazing Hazel Park 3 bedroom with gorgeous new bathroom, beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, new carpet, paint and lighting. Spacious living and dining spaces with over 1200sf and an enclosed front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. One bedroom and half bath on the main floor. Two bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. Fenced yard with garage that has nice covered porch area for bbq. Washer and dryer included. No smoking and no pets. Security 1.5 months.