All apartments in Harper Woods
Find more places like 21421 Bournemouth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harper Woods, MI
/
21421 Bournemouth St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

21421 Bournemouth St

21421 Bournemouth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harper Woods
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21421 Bournemouth Street, Harper Woods, MI 48225
Harper Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space. This lovely home with 1.5 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Very nice unfinished basement.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome
No Section 8.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21421 Bournemouth St have any available units?
21421 Bournemouth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harper Woods, MI.
What amenities does 21421 Bournemouth St have?
Some of 21421 Bournemouth St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21421 Bournemouth St currently offering any rent specials?
21421 Bournemouth St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21421 Bournemouth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21421 Bournemouth St is pet friendly.
Does 21421 Bournemouth St offer parking?
Yes, 21421 Bournemouth St does offer parking.
Does 21421 Bournemouth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21421 Bournemouth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21421 Bournemouth St have a pool?
No, 21421 Bournemouth St does not have a pool.
Does 21421 Bournemouth St have accessible units?
No, 21421 Bournemouth St does not have accessible units.
Does 21421 Bournemouth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21421 Bournemouth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21421 Bournemouth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21421 Bournemouth St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St
Harper Woods, MI 48225

Similar Pages

Harper Woods 1 BedroomsHarper Woods 2 Bedrooms
Harper Woods 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarper Woods Apartments with Parking
Harper Woods Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIWolverine Lake, MI
Belleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration