21421 Bournemouth St

Amenities
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space. This lovely home with 1.5 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Very nice unfinished basement.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pets are welcome
No Section 8.
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."