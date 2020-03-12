21421 Bournemouth St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space. This lovely home with 1.5 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Very nice unfinished basement.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome

No Section 8.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."