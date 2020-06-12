/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe, MI
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harper Woods
17 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5525 Grayton St
5525 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
630 Alter Rd
630 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1071 sqft
Come enjoy the best the east side has to offer...this well done two-bedroom (side by side duplex) close to the river and a plethora of community amenities is available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Grosse Pointe
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Detroit
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
Malcomson
1215 Griswold Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
875 sqft
ONLY 6 APARTMENTS LEFT! Move in today! Bedrock is excited to introduce the Malcomson Building - luxe, urban apartments located in Capitol Park at 1215 Griswold Street. Two and three bedroom apartments available, starting at $1750.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
University
1 Unit Available
2462 WOODWARD Avenue
2462 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
WELCOME TO WOODWARD PLACE CONDOS! Vaulted ceilings provide the atmosphere of a large home with the low maintenance living of a townhouse. 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 half guest bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1135 Shelby Street
1135 Shelby Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1309 sqft
RARE RESIDENT OWNED WATERVIEW CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS BOOK CADILLAC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
250 E Harbortown
250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1031 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bedroom condo now available for rent in one of Detroit's most desirable waterfront luxury living communities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1241 E Woodward
1241 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1154 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video & the photos. Hazel Park the "New Hot Spot to live work and play" Welcome to Steeple Chase Luxury Apartments Construction underway.
