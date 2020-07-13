/
pet friendly apartments
74 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
213 Muir Road
213 Muir Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
BEST DEAL IN ALL OF GROSSE POINTE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious rental in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ideal location just steps away from "The Hill" shopping and dining district.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Farms
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Finney
4821 University Pl.
4821 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
738 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home fully remodeled with basement! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Farms
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11034 Worden St
11034 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
"NOTE: There are still some minor touch-up repairs on going but will be completed real soon." This 3 bedroom and 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22820 Teppert Ave
22820 Teppert Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow style home with 1 bath. Hardwood Floors in the bedroom. Entertain area in the finished basement. Cozy kitchen. No appliances are included! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
19677 Kingsville St
19677 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
983 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow w/ fenced-in back yard. This home has real hardwood floors in the living room and in the bedrooms. unfinished basement. No garage. Close to I94, Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy Middle School.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
14918 E State Fair St
14918 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1560 sqft
Sprawling brick Tudor home located on the South side of E. State Fair Ave. and East of Gratiot.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
23124 Marter Road
23124 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
916 sqft
CORNER UNIT. ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. LEASE APPLICATION AND FULL CREDIT APPLICATION. No Section 8 Accepted. Minimum Credit Score of 650 Accepted. No cats allowed, 25 lb limit on dogs, at the discretion of the landlord.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21730 Oakwood
21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1133 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY July 11th & 12th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY July 11th & 12th 12PM-12:45PM** NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Chalmers
262 Marlborough
262 Marlborough Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
$1,075 - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson Chalmers - Fully remodeled three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Jefferson Chalmers. This amazing 1,200 sq. ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22172 Lambrecht Ave
22172 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Eastpointe. Newly renovated, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with new appliances. Spacious fenced in back yard. Basement has all new ducts, electrical and plumbing work.
Last updated April 13 at 10:11am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
19447 Kingsville St
19447 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Just a really nice home in Harper Woods waiting for you. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Just a well done kitchen! Unfinished basement and a 1.5 car garage. New carpet is being installed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5728 Bedford St
5728 Bedford Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1169 sqft
**WEEKEND SHOWINGS ONLY (Fri.-Sun.) ...face mask required!! Nicely updated 4-Bedroom Eastside Bungalow (W. of 94 fwy./S. of Chandler Park Dr. / W. of Harper Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11465 Rossiter St
11465 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1378 sqft
3 bd 1 Bathroom 1378 sqft 2 car garage fenced in back yard home that has Hardwood Flooring, 2yr old Electrical, Plumbing, Kitchen, and Bathroom, home has Unfinished Basement and newer Windows (the plywood is over the windows to keep them in good
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Denby
10452 Bonita St
10452 Bonita Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home with wood floors and updated kitchen cabinets!! This house also has a basement and a garage for storage Call the office TODAY at 313-521-6666 for more information and to schedule a viewing appointment.
Results within 10 miles of Grosse Pointe Farms
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
