Apartment List
/
MI
/
grosse pointe woods
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

72 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Grosse Pointe Woods should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work ... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Woods

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â  email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
21801 E EIGHT MILE Road
21801 East 8 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
LEASE OPTION (rent-to-own) ONLY. Sharp, clean, renovated ranch located in the quiet residential section at the far end of 8 Mile Rd. in lovely St. Clair Shores. Newer open kitchen. Very nice cabinets, sink, faucet, flooring and quartz counter top.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
23124 Marter Road
23124 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
916 sqft
CORNER UNIT. ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. LEASE APPLICATION AND FULL CREDIT APPLICATION. No Section 8 Accepted. Minimum Credit Score of 650 Accepted. No cats allowed, 25 lb limit on dogs, at the discretion of the landlord.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1348 sqft
Available 07/29/20 "NOTE: Few touch-up repairs on-going on this home are almost done!" From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Denby
11465 Rossiter St
11465 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1378 sqft
3 bd 1 Bathroom 1378 sqft 2 car garage fenced in back yard home that has Hardwood Flooring, 2yr old Electrical, Plumbing, Kitchen, and Bathroom, home has Unfinished Basement and newer Windows (the plywood is over the windows to keep them in good

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
18904 Elkhart St
18904 Elkhart Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
House for Rent. 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Large 2.5 Car Garage with attic storage, Fenced in yard. Hardwood floor, Patio deck off bedroom. Corner lot. No cats allowed, small dogs are OK. Monthly household pre-tax income must be 3 times the monthly rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Denby
11034 Worden St
11034 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
This 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths Bungalow is just 10 minutes' walk from the local groceries, dining options and parks - only 5 minute walk from Monarch Marketing and 9 minute drive from I-94.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 Oneil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
26209 Belanger St
26209 Belanger Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Absolute stunning home with updated flooring and kitchen cabinets. New tub surrounding. New bathroom vanity. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
15726 ORCHARD Lane
15726 Orchard Lane, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
This is an Immaculate condo. Very spacious, has Cathedral ceiling, moving in ready, convenient to highway and shopping. Large bedrooms with lot of closet space. attractive flooring. Balcony off of bedroom. ceiling fans in every rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Finney
4600 CHATSWORTH Street
4600 Chatsworth Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
2084 sqft
This one will not last long. New kitchen with granite counter tops. Updated bathroom and windows. Beautiful hardwood floors. Separate entrance and use of the garage. Pets are ok up to 40lbs. $150 non refundable pet deposit. Section 8 ok.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
213 Muir Road
213 Muir Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
BEST DEAL IN ALL OF GROSSE POINTE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious rental in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ideal location just steps away from "The Hill" shopping and dining district.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
22375 Columbus Ave
22375 Columbus Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Large four bedroom ranch home available right below 9 mile in Warren. Large kitchen, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious eat in kitchen, and a garage are offered at this property.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
29891 Quinkert St
29891 Quinkert Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
Roseville house for rent waiting for you to call home! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home, with a basement, and a one and a half car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
18730 Meier
18730 Meier Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28740 Bohn
28740 Bohn Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH READY TO MOVE IN - ROSEVILLE - This is a great 3 bedroom and 1 bath property. New roof, fresh paint, carpet flooring. House is in excellent condition with full basement and detached car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Grosse Pointe Woods should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Grosse Pointe Woods may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Grosse Pointe Woods. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Grosse Pointe Woods 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with BalconiesGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with GaragesGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grosse Pointe Woods Apartments with ParkingGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with PoolsGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Grosse Pointe Woods Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrosse Pointe Woods Pet Friendly ApartmentsGrosse Pointe Woods Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIGarden City, MICenter Line, MILivonia, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIAllen Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MI
Mount Clemens, MILincoln Park, MIHazel Park, MIRiverview, MITaylor, MIEastpointe, MIDearborn Heights, MIFlat Rock, MISt. Clair Shores, MIWalled Lake, MISouth Monroe, MIWayne, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Schoolcraft College