Encore at Ashby Preserve
Encore at Ashby Preserve

25879 Ashby Dr · (586) 788-1604
Location

25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI 48045

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
playground
trash valet
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community. This newest premier community in Harrison Township, "Boat Town, USA" offers a genre of style in luxury living with a retreat feel and sophisticated design. Offering a duet of style featuring private entrances, one and two story homes, sleek gourmet kitchens, custom tiled baths, and modern, upscale finished throughout, as well as 1 or 2 car garages. With Lake St. Clair just steps out of the front door, combined with a rich overture of convenience, relaxation, nightlife, and only a few minute drive to major expressways, rounded out with a finale of outdoor activities such as boating, hiking, fishing, and so much more, what more could you wish for?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1.5 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Each home comes with an attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Encore at Ashby Preserve have any available units?
Encore at Ashby Preserve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrison, MI.
What amenities does Encore at Ashby Preserve have?
Some of Encore at Ashby Preserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encore at Ashby Preserve currently offering any rent specials?
Encore at Ashby Preserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encore at Ashby Preserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Encore at Ashby Preserve is pet friendly.
Does Encore at Ashby Preserve offer parking?
Yes, Encore at Ashby Preserve offers parking.
Does Encore at Ashby Preserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Encore at Ashby Preserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Encore at Ashby Preserve have a pool?
Yes, Encore at Ashby Preserve has a pool.
Does Encore at Ashby Preserve have accessible units?
Yes, Encore at Ashby Preserve has accessible units.
Does Encore at Ashby Preserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Encore at Ashby Preserve has units with dishwashers.
Does Encore at Ashby Preserve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Encore at Ashby Preserve has units with air conditioning.
