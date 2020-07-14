Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard internet access package receiving playground trash valet

The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community. This newest premier community in Harrison Township, "Boat Town, USA" offers a genre of style in luxury living with a retreat feel and sophisticated design. Offering a duet of style featuring private entrances, one and two story homes, sleek gourmet kitchens, custom tiled baths, and modern, upscale finished throughout, as well as 1 or 2 car garages. With Lake St. Clair just steps out of the front door, combined with a rich overture of convenience, relaxation, nightlife, and only a few minute drive to major expressways, rounded out with a finale of outdoor activities such as boating, hiking, fishing, and so much more, what more could you wish for?