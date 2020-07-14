Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage clubhouse internet access

Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address. Designed from the ground up to offer the latest modern amenities and spacious apartment homes while still maintaining a traditional, urban facade, Icon on Bond achieves a masterful blend of classic, elegant architecture with an active, urban lifestyle. Ideal for those who take urban living seriously, each floor plan is meticulously designed to maximize living space, creating an enlightened lifestyle experience. To complement the open space concept, apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and well appointed interior finishes, deluxe kitchens, enhanced ensuites, large walk-in closets and spacious master bedrooms. Ensuring the urban landscape can be completely appreciated, each apartment home includes a private balcony with spectacular views of the downtown and Grand River. An unsurpassed lifestyle awaits at Icon on Bond.