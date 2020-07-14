All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like Icon on Bond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
Icon on Bond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Icon on Bond

538 Bond Ave NW · (616) 239-3214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 15th and receive $400 off your move in on select apartment homes!
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
Belknap Lookout
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Belknap Lookout

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Icon on Bond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
internet access
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address. Designed from the ground up to offer the latest modern amenities and spacious apartment homes while still maintaining a traditional, urban facade, Icon on Bond achieves a masterful blend of classic, elegant architecture with an active, urban lifestyle. Ideal for those who take urban living seriously, each floor plan is meticulously designed to maximize living space, creating an enlightened lifestyle experience. To complement the open space concept, apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and well appointed interior finishes, deluxe kitchens, enhanced ensuites, large walk-in closets and spacious master bedrooms. Ensuring the urban landscape can be completely appreciated, each apartment home includes a private balcony with spectacular views of the downtown and Grand River. An unsurpassed lifestyle awaits at Icon on Bond.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Heated Assigned Parking Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $25-$45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Icon on Bond have any available units?
Icon on Bond has 3 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Icon on Bond have?
Some of Icon on Bond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Icon on Bond currently offering any rent specials?
Icon on Bond is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 15th and receive $400 off your move in on select apartment homes!
Is Icon on Bond pet-friendly?
Yes, Icon on Bond is pet friendly.
Does Icon on Bond offer parking?
Yes, Icon on Bond offers parking.
Does Icon on Bond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Icon on Bond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Icon on Bond have a pool?
No, Icon on Bond does not have a pool.
Does Icon on Bond have accessible units?
No, Icon on Bond does not have accessible units.
Does Icon on Bond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Icon on Bond has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Icon on Bond?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Luxury Places
Grand Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity