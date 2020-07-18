All apartments in Genesee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

590 Honey Locust Ln 590

590 Honey Locust Ln · No Longer Available
Location

590 Honey Locust Ln, Genesee County, MI 48506

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Unit 590 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477

COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance !

Safety is our #1 concern.
We are experts at working with folks online. Check out our video tour on our Four Leaf Properties YouTube Channel----> https://youtu.be/fWZlXF-Cmsw

Home availability is pending. Tours are not available at this time. Pre-leasing applicants. Free applications at the Pineview Office.

4 bedroom or 3-bedroom option
Living room and family room
Large utility/laundry room
Kitchen island with pendant lights
Full kitchen appliance package
42” overhead cabinets
Wood grain cornices w/ full length drapes
8' Flat ceilings throughout
2 panel white interior doors
Hard wired smoke detectors
Central air conditioning
Echo Bee Smart Thermostat
Thermal pane windows & upgraded insulation
Steel exterior doors with storm doors

On-Site Management
Clubhouse
Pool
Dog Park Coming Soon!
Playground
Walking Trails
Yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274477
Property Id 274477

(RLNE5847419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 have any available units?
590 Honey Locust Ln 590 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Genesee County, MI.
What amenities does 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 have?
Some of 590 Honey Locust Ln 590's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 currently offering any rent specials?
590 Honey Locust Ln 590 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 is pet friendly.
Does 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 offer parking?
No, 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 does not offer parking.
Does 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 have a pool?
Yes, 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 has a pool.
Does 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 have accessible units?
No, 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 590 Honey Locust Ln 590 has units with air conditioning.
