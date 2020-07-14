Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 playground

Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes, an affordable community on the west side of Flint, Michiagn, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. At Cambridge Square of Flint, you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams.Since Cambridge Square is a federally subsidized apartment community, rents and eligibility are determined by government regulations.



Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes is located on the corner of Beecher and Mill Road, close to all the best shopping and dining that Flint has to offer. All apartments and townhomes feature free gas (heat, hot water & cooking) as well as water and sanitation utilities, spacious closets, easy-clean flooring and patios or caf-style balconies.