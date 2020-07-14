All apartments in Flint
Find more places like Cambridge Square Of Flint.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flint, MI
/
Cambridge Square Of Flint
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

Cambridge Square Of Flint

4490 Brendenshire Ct · (765) 335-7203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flint
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4490 Brendenshire Ct, Flint, MI 48532

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$660

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

2 bed/1.5 bath-1

$735

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1515 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 bed/1.5 bath-1

$805

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1677 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Square Of Flint.

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
playground
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
playground
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes, an affordable community on the west side of Flint, Michiagn, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. At Cambridge Square of Flint, you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams.Since Cambridge Square is a federally subsidized apartment community, rents and eligibility are determined by government regulations.

Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes is located on the corner of Beecher and Mill Road, close to all the best shopping and dining that Flint has to offer. All apartments and townhomes feature free gas (heat, hot water & cooking) as well as water and sanitation utilities, spacious closets, easy-clean flooring and patios or caf-style balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Square Of Flint have any available units?
Cambridge Square Of Flint offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $560, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $660, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $805. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge Square Of Flint have?
Some of Cambridge Square Of Flint's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Square Of Flint currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Square Of Flint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Square Of Flint pet-friendly?
No, Cambridge Square Of Flint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does Cambridge Square Of Flint offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Square Of Flint offers parking.
Does Cambridge Square Of Flint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge Square Of Flint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Square Of Flint have a pool?
No, Cambridge Square Of Flint does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge Square Of Flint have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Square Of Flint does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Square Of Flint have units with dishwashers?
No, Cambridge Square Of Flint does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cambridge Square Of Flint?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr
Flint, MI 48503

Similar Pages

Flint 2 BedroomsFlint 3 Bedrooms
Flint Apartments with ParkingFlint Dog Friendly Apartments
Flint Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIMidland, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MI
Oak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIRochester, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity