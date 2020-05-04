6623 MIDDLEBELT Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your business, side parking with additional parking in the back of building, quick occupancy, perfect for office space, could also be used as dental office, hair/nail salon, attorney office, mortgage/insurance company, new 2016 TPO white vinyl roof, well maintained, across the street from Garden City High School, close to City Hall, Garden City Police Station & Garden City Hospital, along with many other shops & restaurants, gross lease, all data apx.