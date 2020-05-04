All apartments in Garden City
Garden City, MI
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:39 PM

6623 MIDDLEBELT Road

6623 Middlebelt Road · (313) 274-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI 48135
Garden City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your business, side parking with additional parking in the back of building, quick occupancy, perfect for office space, could also be used as dental office, hair/nail salon, attorney office, mortgage/insurance company, new 2016 TPO white vinyl roof, well maintained, across the street from Garden City High School, close to City Hall, Garden City Police Station & Garden City Hospital, along with many other shops & restaurants, gross lease, all data apx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road have any available units?
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road currently offering any rent specials?
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road pet-friendly?
No, 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden City.
Does 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road offer parking?
Yes, 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road does offer parking.
Does 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road have a pool?
No, 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road does not have a pool.
Does 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road have accessible units?
No, 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6623 MIDDLEBELT Road does not have units with air conditioning.
