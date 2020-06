Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely remodeled ranch home in prime location. Perfect for a first time home buyer new roof new cabinets with granite countertops new vinyl flooring in the kitchen and laundry room. All new carpeting. The home has been freshly painted. close to shopping and major freeways .