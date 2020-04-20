1786 Annabelle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW.

Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated.

This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space. Completely remodeled ranch home READY FOR YOU! You will look forward to coming HOME.

NEW CUSTOM DESIGNED Kitchen with exquisite Granite countertop, Mosaic backsplash and NEW stainless-steel pulldown faucet. NEW stainless-steel appliances. Cabinets NEW or freshly painted.

Master bath has a spectacular Bombay chest vanity with a NEW waterfall faucet. CUSTOM DESIGNED Ceramic tile shower with spectacular ceramic surround and mosaic border and a NEW Stainless-steel shower panel. Wall and floor are NEW Carrera marble design ceramic tile.

Master bath is a CUSTOM DESIGNED, featuring NEW double vessel sink vanity, NEW waterfall stainless-steel faucets. Elegant Mosaic backsplash with an accent border. Tub surround is ceramic tile with a mosaic border.

Large bedrooms and bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, NEW flooring throughout. Fenced yard and backyard patio.

Washer and dryer supplied

THIS IS AN EXCEPTIONAL FIND. NOTHING LIKE THIS LUXURIOUS HOME IN FERNDALE.

CHECK IT OUT NOW!!

WILL NOT BE ON MARKET LONG.