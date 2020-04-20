All apartments in Ferndale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:10 AM

1786 Annabelle St

1786 Annabelle Street · (248) 330-9691
Location

1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW.
Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated.
This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space. Completely remodeled ranch home READY FOR YOU! You will look forward to coming HOME.
NEW CUSTOM DESIGNED Kitchen with exquisite Granite countertop, Mosaic backsplash and NEW stainless-steel pulldown faucet. NEW stainless-steel appliances. Cabinets NEW or freshly painted.
Master bath has a spectacular Bombay chest vanity with a NEW waterfall faucet. CUSTOM DESIGNED Ceramic tile shower with spectacular ceramic surround and mosaic border and a NEW Stainless-steel shower panel. Wall and floor are NEW Carrera marble design ceramic tile.
Master bath is a CUSTOM DESIGNED, featuring NEW double vessel sink vanity, NEW waterfall stainless-steel faucets. Elegant Mosaic backsplash with an accent border. Tub surround is ceramic tile with a mosaic border.
Large bedrooms and bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, NEW flooring throughout. Fenced yard and backyard patio.
Washer and dryer supplied
THIS IS AN EXCEPTIONAL FIND. NOTHING LIKE THIS LUXURIOUS HOME IN FERNDALE.
CHECK IT OUT NOW!!
WILL NOT BE ON MARKET LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1786 Annabelle St have any available units?
1786 Annabelle St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1786 Annabelle St have?
Some of 1786 Annabelle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1786 Annabelle St currently offering any rent specials?
1786 Annabelle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1786 Annabelle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1786 Annabelle St is pet friendly.
Does 1786 Annabelle St offer parking?
No, 1786 Annabelle St does not offer parking.
Does 1786 Annabelle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1786 Annabelle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1786 Annabelle St have a pool?
No, 1786 Annabelle St does not have a pool.
Does 1786 Annabelle St have accessible units?
No, 1786 Annabelle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1786 Annabelle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1786 Annabelle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1786 Annabelle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1786 Annabelle St does not have units with air conditioning.
