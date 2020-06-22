All apartments in Fenton
788 EAGLE Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

788 EAGLE Drive

788 Eagle Drive · (248) 291-8150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

788 Eagle Drive, Fenton, MI 48430

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1819 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Great location on this newer, townhouse-style Fenton condo! Easy walk or quick drive to all the fun and food in downtown Fenton. Totally updated unit with 2 car attached garage. Two master suites, plus an additional half bath for guests. All the flooring is new, with fresh paint throughout - still might be time to pick your bedroom paint colors (check with agent)! Lots of open space in the Great Room, super bright with plenty of windows on both sides of the unit. Updated Maple cabinets and gorgeous granite in the kitchen, with newer stainless steel appliances. You have your own private balcony off the kitchen nook area, too. In unit laundry, right off the bedrooms for your convenience. The lower level has a great flex space - could be a home office, tv room, gym, or a 3rd bedroom. Please provide the attached application, a recent (30 days or less) credit report with score, proof of employment. Please no pets or smokers. Call agent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

