788 EAGLE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Great location on this newer, townhouse-style Fenton condo! Easy walk or quick drive to all the fun and food in downtown Fenton. Totally updated unit with 2 car attached garage. Two master suites, plus an additional half bath for guests. All the flooring is new, with fresh paint throughout - still might be time to pick your bedroom paint colors (check with agent)! Lots of open space in the Great Room, super bright with plenty of windows on both sides of the unit. Updated Maple cabinets and gorgeous granite in the kitchen, with newer stainless steel appliances. You have your own private balcony off the kitchen nook area, too. In unit laundry, right off the bedrooms for your convenience. The lower level has a great flex space - could be a home office, tv room, gym, or a 3rd bedroom. Please provide the attached application, a recent (30 days or less) credit report with score, proof of employment. Please no pets or smokers. Call agent today!