1117 East Oak Dr

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

$1,200 - 2 Bed | 1 Bath Condo in downtown Fenton with lots of living space - This is a newly remodeled, very spacious with an open floor plan condo that is located in the highly demanded city of Fenton. It has all new everything! The condo comes with a refrigerator and stove. This beautiful condo has a nice finished basement that consists of an oversized laundry room (washer and dryer not provided; hookup is available), second family room, and a large bonus room with a closet. Other features include vaulted ceilings, new windows, and gorgeous hardwood floors, and a deck to enjoy the quiet outdoors.



Prospective tenant(s) must have the first months' rent, security deposit, and the water deposit to move in, and they must be able to put the water account in their name with the City of Fenton.

Rental application must be completed prior to scheduling a showing.



Monthly Rent - $1,200

Security Deposit - $1,450 (includes water deposit)



Pets are welcome, with additional costs.



(RLNE5848601)