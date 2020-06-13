All apartments in Fenton
1117 East Oak Dr

1117 Eastoak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Eastoak Dr, Fenton, MI 48430

Amenities

$1,200 - 2 Bed | 1 Bath Condo in downtown Fenton with lots of living space - This is a newly remodeled, very spacious with an open floor plan condo that is located in the highly demanded city of Fenton. It has all new everything! The condo comes with a refrigerator and stove. This beautiful condo has a nice finished basement that consists of an oversized laundry room (washer and dryer not provided; hookup is available), second family room, and a large bonus room with a closet. Other features include vaulted ceilings, new windows, and gorgeous hardwood floors, and a deck to enjoy the quiet outdoors.

Prospective tenant(s) must have the first months' rent, security deposit, and the water deposit to move in, and they must be able to put the water account in their name with the City of Fenton.
Rental application must be completed prior to scheduling a showing.

Monthly Rent - $1,200
Security Deposit - $1,450 (includes water deposit)

Pets are welcome, with additional costs.

(RLNE5848601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

