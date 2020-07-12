138 Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmington Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or...
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
22 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
101 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
9 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
17 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
6 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30247 Astor St
30247 Astor Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1215 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Well cared for 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home in desirable Farmington Hills. Brick ranch with attached one car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21795 Waldron St
21795 Waldron Street, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
576 sqft
576 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Farmington Hills ranch with 2.5 car detached garage. New paint and flooring. Bathroom has new tile. Kitchen has newer cabinets, floor and countertop. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer and one window AC.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
38391 CHURCHILL Lane
38391 Churchill Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1447 sqft
READY FOR AN AUGUST 14, 2020 MOVE-IN. ENJOY QUIET MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE PRISTINE SARATOGA FARMS CONDO COMMUNITY. Within walking distance of the Farmington Hills Golf Club and convenient to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
23168 ELMGROVE Street
23168 Elmgrove Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1064 sqft
Cute ranch style home with 2 car garage A Rare Find In Farmington Hills on a large Wooded Mature Trees. Cathedral Ceilings, Skylight,Very Open Flr Plan. 2 Full Baths, Door wall To Deck, Central Air, 2 1/2 Car Garage. 1. 5 mo sec.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
29628 NOVA WOODS Drive
29628 Nova Woods, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2215 sqft
Beautifully appointed Nova Woods 2 Story, Fully Furnished, Huge Great Room with Fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights and beauty hardwoods, First Floor Master Suite with spacious Master Bath, Separate Stall Shower, Flat screen TV's, 2 Walk in

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
32065 OLDE FRANKLIN Drive
32065 Olde Franklin Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,889
2322 sqft
European flair in desirable Olde Franklin subdivision! Completely updated colonial, with hardwood flooring thrughout, updated kitchen with new appliances, granite and natural stone backsplash, in-law suite on the 1st floor, door wall in dining area

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
30301 ESSEX
30301 Essex Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2604 sqft
LARGE, WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN FARMINGTON HILLS WITH LARGE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. ENTRY LEVEL WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND OPEN AND AIRY CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA WITH WET BAR.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2570 sqft
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2737 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
30018 ORCHARD LAKE Road
30018 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$2,200
1356 sqft
Building includes 7 offices. a lobby, receptionist area, kitchen, handicap bathroom and handicap accessibility 11 parking spaces. Full basement will allow for plenty of storage space. Perfect location on orchard lake with plenty of traffic.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
31272 STONEGATE Court
31272 Stonegate Court, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2598 sqft
2600 SQUARE FOOT 4 BR COLONIAL IN VERY DESIRABLE ROLLING OAKS COMMUNITY! SET IN NORTH FARMINGTON HILLS THIS HOME LOCATED COURT ON A WIDER PIE SHAPED 1/2 ACRE LOT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Farmington Hills, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmington Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

