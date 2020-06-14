45 Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI with gym

Looking for a place to settle in? Farmington Hills is a prosperous city in Oakland County.

Farmington Hills is distinctly a white-collar city, with 88.96% of the workforce employed in the white-collar job market. This is well above the nationwide average. But this doesn't mean blue-collar jobs are scarce or frowned upon. They exist in abundance too. In spite of its small city status, this city has a reasonably high percentage of young, single, and upwardly-mobile experts. This makes it an excellent place for people looking to mingle or seek life partners. See more