accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM
19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
30018 ORCHARD LAKE Road
30018 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$2,200
1356 sqft
Building includes 7 offices. a lobby, receptionist area, kitchen, handicap bathroom and handicap accessibility 11 parking spaces. Full basement will allow for plenty of storage space. Perfect location on orchard lake with plenty of traffic.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington Hills
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington Hills
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:23pm
26 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$791
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
12886 Southfield Fwy
12886 Southfield Freeway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$550
831 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Schoolcraft Southfield. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central heat, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Westland
1 Unit Available
1678 S MERRIMAN Road
1678 Merriman Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,760
4102 sqft
***GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR MEDICAL CLINIC/URGENT CARE*** JUST UNDER 4200 SQFT OF RETAIL SPACE WHICH CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF 2 WAITING ROOMS, OVER 10 PATIENT EXAM ROOMS, LAB AREA, PHYSICAL THERAPY AREA, 7 BATHROOMS, CONFERENCE ROOM, 4 RECEPTIONIST
