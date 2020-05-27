All apartments in East Lansing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

419 W. Saginaw street

419 West Saginaw Street · (517) 975-5200
Location

419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI 48823
Glencairn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 W. Saginaw street · Avail. Jul 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
419 W. Saginaw street Available 07/15/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room. French door into den. Nice size kitchen equipped with range, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher & built-in microwave. Hardwood floors continue into both bedrooms. First full bathroom on the main floor. Finished basement with ceramic tile floors. Second full bathroom and laundry on the lower level. Newer front-load Whirlpool washer & dryer. 1-car attached garage with entry door to basement. Large back yard is private and partially fenced. Property does have central air. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas & electric. Trash is included. Tenant is responsible for snow removal. Landlord provides lawn maintenance. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Property is licensed for 2 unrelated individuals or a family.

$35 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit is 1.5 times the monthly rental amount.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2342595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

