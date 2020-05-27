Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

419 W. Saginaw street Available 07/15/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room. French door into den. Nice size kitchen equipped with range, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher & built-in microwave. Hardwood floors continue into both bedrooms. First full bathroom on the main floor. Finished basement with ceramic tile floors. Second full bathroom and laundry on the lower level. Newer front-load Whirlpool washer & dryer. 1-car attached garage with entry door to basement. Large back yard is private and partially fenced. Property does have central air. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas & electric. Trash is included. Tenant is responsible for snow removal. Landlord provides lawn maintenance. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Property is licensed for 2 unrelated individuals or a family.



$35 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit is 1.5 times the monthly rental amount.



No Pets Allowed



