pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Lansing, MI
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
14 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown East Lansing
102 Albert Ave
102 Albert Ave, East Lansing, MI
Studio
$820
1 Bedroom
Ask
This has a main room with huge closet, hardwood floors big bright windows, the apartment has a separate Kitchenette, and third room suitable as a computer room. and a full bath with tub and shower. LIC. for one or two people @ no additional charge.
Results within 1 mile of East Lansing
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
16 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
5 Units Available
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Potter Walsh
1136 McCullough St
1136 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Luxury 3 bed 1 bath house. driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private fenced yard. Full unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Potter Walsh
1134 McCullough St
1134 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
752 sqft
Luxurious 2 bed 1 bath house driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private partially fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of East Lansing
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$973
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
12 Units Available
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,231
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1561 sqft
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1107 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Downtown Lansing
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$610
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$610
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$896
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
12 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$911
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$915
1125 sqft
Plenty of places to play, including playground, fitness center, pool and sauna. Enjoy volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Set among trees near a man-made lake. Near Michigan State University campus and I-96.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
15 Units Available
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
2 Units Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
4 Units Available
Old Town
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Last updated July 11 at 05:58pm
5 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
Studio
$580
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1405 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Forest View
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
