3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive

LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity for such an exclusive setting. This lush property offers a bright open floor plan w/views galore and a solid brick ranch perfect for giving parties indoors/out with 3 bedrms, 3 full and one half bath, a fully finished basement features a wet bar, lg rec room, full bath, additional bedroom or office. Large deck off main living, master suite deck. Entry paver patio is super private w/ that English garden feeling. Plus wonderful guest parking for your new vacation-at-home! City water & sewer too! Hardwood under most mainfloor carpet.