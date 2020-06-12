All apartments in Commerce
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive

3290 Edgewood Park Drive · (248) 360-2900
Commerce
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI 48382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2125 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity for such an exclusive setting. This lush property offers a bright open floor plan w/views galore and a solid brick ranch perfect for giving parties indoors/out with 3 bedrms, 3 full and one half bath, a fully finished basement features a wet bar, lg rec room, full bath, additional bedroom or office. Large deck off main living, master suite deck. Entry paver patio is super private w/ that English garden feeling. Plus wonderful guest parking for your new vacation-at-home! City water & sewer too! Hardwood under most mainfloor carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive have any available units?
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive have?
Some of 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive does offer parking.
Does 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive have a pool?
No, 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
