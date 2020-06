Amenities

Apartment on the Second Floor. Great light filled 1 Bedroom Apartment. Clean and freshly painted and ready to move in. Large Living room with large window for sun filled mornings. Entry closet for coats and shoes. Dining Room flows nicely from living room w/ easy access to Kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of storage space for storage with extra Pantry. Bedroom is large with walk in closet 5ft x 6ft. Another closet in Hallway. Bathroom is clean and tidy, w/ closet for even more storage! Laundry in basement. Extra storage area included! Tenants are responsibility gas & electricity. Mgmt company does a full tenant screening (credit, criminal, income verification & landlord refs).3x gross monthly income required. 1 MONTH security deposit with approved credit(600+ credit) and 1 1/2 month security deposit with a conditional approval (credit 525-599). 12 month lease minimum. No smoking. $50 app fee for all lease holders & $35 app fee for all other adult occupants. Schedule a showing today!