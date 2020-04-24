12107 Addington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room. South facing great room has gas fireplace, half bath and large door wall that opens to a fenced patio. 2 master bedroom suites, one on entry level and another on second floor! Neutral colors. Brand new SS appliances. Newer hot water tank. Lots of additional parking for guests. Common pool and club house. Walking distance to middle and high schools. rent includes water, yard maintenance, snow removal, trash pick up, and exterior building maintenance. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants! Application form, 1.5 month security deposit, minimum 1 year or longer term, last 2 months' proof of income, full most recent credit report, copy of DLs. No pets or smoking. $50 Admn Fee, $250 N/R cleaning fee. BATVAI. NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. LICENSED AGENT MUST BE PRESENT FOR ALL SHOWINGS.