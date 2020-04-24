All apartments in Commerce
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:39 PM

12107 Addington Drive

12107 Addington Drive · (248) 595-6526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI 48390
Walled Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1315 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room. South facing great room has gas fireplace, half bath and large door wall that opens to a fenced patio. 2 master bedroom suites, one on entry level and another on second floor! Neutral colors. Brand new SS appliances. Newer hot water tank. Lots of additional parking for guests. Common pool and club house. Walking distance to middle and high schools. rent includes water, yard maintenance, snow removal, trash pick up, and exterior building maintenance. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants! Application form, 1.5 month security deposit, minimum 1 year or longer term, last 2 months' proof of income, full most recent credit report, copy of DLs. No pets or smoking. $50 Admn Fee, $250 N/R cleaning fee. BATVAI. NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. LICENSED AGENT MUST BE PRESENT FOR ALL SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12107 Addington Drive have any available units?
12107 Addington Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12107 Addington Drive have?
Some of 12107 Addington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12107 Addington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12107 Addington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12107 Addington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12107 Addington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 12107 Addington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12107 Addington Drive does offer parking.
Does 12107 Addington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12107 Addington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12107 Addington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12107 Addington Drive has a pool.
Does 12107 Addington Drive have accessible units?
No, 12107 Addington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12107 Addington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12107 Addington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12107 Addington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12107 Addington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
