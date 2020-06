Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Main street store frontage available. Completely remodeled unit features original brick up 1/2 the wall and drywall above separated by a nice wood rail. New plank flooring and high ceilings finish off this wonderful opportunity. Led fixtures give plenty of light no matter your use. Great ideas for use are professional office, coffee shop, retail/party store just about anything. Last 2 uses furniture store which outgrew space and flower shop which was there for many many years. Great traffic and ready to go! Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video tour and the photos.