Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM

3 Apartments for rent in Branch County, MI

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Apartments at Sauk Trail
150 Anderson Drive, Coldwater, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at Sauk Trail is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer one and two bedrooms that are sure to please.
Results within 5 miles of Branch County

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
480 Lane 150A Lake James
480 Lane 150A Lake James, Steuben County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2731 sqft
Lake Front on Lake James this 4 Bed 2 Bath house is for Rent at $3000/mo with a minimum of 6 months. The large Great Room has spectacular expansive lake views.
Results within 10 miles of Branch County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Trade Winds Apartments
69086 Texas Ave, St. Joseph County, MI
1 Bedroom
$445
(RLNE4710054)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Branch County?
Apartment Rentals in Branch County start at $800/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Branch County?
Some of the colleges located in the Branch County area include Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, Kalamazoo College, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Branch County have apartments for rent?
Fort Wayne, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and East Lansing have apartments for rent.

