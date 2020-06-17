All apartments in Birmingham
Location

955 South Bates Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2018 built in town newer construction. Wonderful opportunity to live on a great street just blocks from downtown, with all the finishings complete. Beautiful white kitchen with large center island, pantry & stainless steel appls opens to family room with fireplace. Butlers pantry to formal dining room. Separate eating nook overlooking backyard with privacy fence(plus electric fence). Front powder room and back mud room with a second half bath. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, WIC and an amazing bath with heated floors. Bedrooms #2 and #3 share a jack and jill bath. Bedroom #4 on the third floor with an en suite bath. Second floor laundry. Finished lower level includes rec room, full bath and a fifth bedroom. Covered front porch and back patio. Inground sprinklers. Virtual tour available online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 S BATES Street have any available units?
955 S BATES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, MI.
What amenities does 955 S BATES Street have?
Some of 955 S BATES Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 S BATES Street currently offering any rent specials?
955 S BATES Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 S BATES Street pet-friendly?
No, 955 S BATES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 955 S BATES Street offer parking?
Yes, 955 S BATES Street does offer parking.
Does 955 S BATES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 S BATES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 S BATES Street have a pool?
No, 955 S BATES Street does not have a pool.
Does 955 S BATES Street have accessible units?
No, 955 S BATES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 955 S BATES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 S BATES Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 955 S BATES Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 S BATES Street does not have units with air conditioning.
