955 S BATES Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2018 built in town newer construction. Wonderful opportunity to live on a great street just blocks from downtown, with all the finishings complete. Beautiful white kitchen with large center island, pantry & stainless steel appls opens to family room with fireplace. Butlers pantry to formal dining room. Separate eating nook overlooking backyard with privacy fence(plus electric fence). Front powder room and back mud room with a second half bath. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, WIC and an amazing bath with heated floors. Bedrooms #2 and #3 share a jack and jill bath. Bedroom #4 on the third floor with an en suite bath. Second floor laundry. Finished lower level includes rec room, full bath and a fifth bedroom. Covered front porch and back patio. Inground sprinklers. Virtual tour available online.