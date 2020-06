553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS , NEW DISHWASHER, FRIDGE, MICROWAVE & CERAMIC TILE THAT OPENS UP TO THE DINING & LIVING ROOMS * REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS * NEW CARPET IN LARGE BEDROOMS AND STAIRS GOING TO THE BASEMENT * NEWLY PAINTED * FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM * NEW CERAMIC TILE IN LARGE LAUNDRY / UTILITY ROOM * FINISHED STORAGE AREA IN THE BASEMENT NEXT TO GARAGE GREAT FOR ALL YOUR BIKES AND STROLLERS * ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED * VERY CONVENIENT DIRECT ACCESS FROM HEATED 1 CAR GARAGE * WATER & GARBAGE PICKUP INCLUDED IN RENT * MIN 1 YEAR LEASE, NO PETS & NO SMOKING , 1.5 MONTH SEC DEPOSIT , $250 NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE , RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED , ALL UTILITIES ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE TENANT . IMM. OCCUPANCY. * FACE MASKS AND GLOVES REQUIRED.