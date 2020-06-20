All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:17 AM

425 N ETON Street

425 North Eton Street · (248) 649-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Must see! Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2nd floor condominium in popular Buckingham Village. Great condition, with prime location across from Pembroke Park. Walk to Big Rock Chophouse, Jet's Pizza, the new Whole Foods Market, and many other great amenities. Beautiful updated kitchen with all appliances and granite counters. New carpet and paint throughout. Association fee, refuse pickup and water included in rent. Large full main bath with all new tile, as well as 1/2 bath in master. Great closet space, and large locking storage/laundry room in basement with private laundry. Also a nice inground pool in the back of the complex.
No pets/no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 N ETON Street have any available units?
425 N ETON Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 N ETON Street have?
Some of 425 N ETON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 N ETON Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 N ETON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 N ETON Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 N ETON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 425 N ETON Street offer parking?
No, 425 N ETON Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 N ETON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 N ETON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 N ETON Street have a pool?
Yes, 425 N ETON Street has a pool.
Does 425 N ETON Street have accessible units?
No, 425 N ETON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 N ETON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 N ETON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 N ETON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 N ETON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
