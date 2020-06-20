425 N ETON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Must see! Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2nd floor condominium in popular Buckingham Village. Great condition, with prime location across from Pembroke Park. Walk to Big Rock Chophouse, Jet's Pizza, the new Whole Foods Market, and many other great amenities. Beautiful updated kitchen with all appliances and granite counters. New carpet and paint throughout. Association fee, refuse pickup and water included in rent. Large full main bath with all new tile, as well as 1/2 bath in master. Great closet space, and large locking storage/laundry room in basement with private laundry. Also a nice inground pool in the back of the complex.

No pets/no smoking.