Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2711 Dorchester Road

2711 Dorchester Road · (248) 208-3882 ext. 2942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2711 Dorchester Road · Avail. Jul 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms. Two seasons room is great for entertaining, morning coffee and afternoon drinks and combines great with grill area and garden. 2 car garage. Award winning Birmingham School District. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants.

Upon application approval, $150 holding fee will be due.

(RLNE5021817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Dorchester Road have any available units?
2711 Dorchester Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2711 Dorchester Road have?
Some of 2711 Dorchester Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Dorchester Road currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Dorchester Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Dorchester Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Dorchester Road is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Dorchester Road offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Dorchester Road does offer parking.
Does 2711 Dorchester Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Dorchester Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Dorchester Road have a pool?
No, 2711 Dorchester Road does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Dorchester Road have accessible units?
No, 2711 Dorchester Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Dorchester Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Dorchester Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Dorchester Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 Dorchester Road does not have units with air conditioning.
