Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms. Two seasons room is great for entertaining, morning coffee and afternoon drinks and combines great with grill area and garden. 2 car garage. Award winning Birmingham School District. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants.



Upon application approval, $150 holding fee will be due.



(RLNE5021817)