1037 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM! THIS TOWN HOME IS LOCATED DEEP IN THE COMPLEX BACKING TO A PRIVATE WOODED RAVINE. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, COMPLETELY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORS ON FIRST FLOOR, BRAND NEW CARPET ON UPPER LEVEL, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT, IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER. BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS. LOCATED IN BUILDING 2 UNIT #4. MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND COPY OF DRIVER'S LICENSE TO BE SUBMITTED WITH LEASE APPLICATION. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT, 1ST MONTH RENT AND $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE TO BE SUBMITTED UPON EXECUTED LEASE AGREEMENT. I.D.R.B.N.G. .B.A.T.V.A.I.