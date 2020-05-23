All apartments in Beverly Hills
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue

18181 Kirkshire Avenue · (248) 646-6200
Location

18181 Kirkshire Avenue, Beverly Hills, MI 48025
Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bike or walk to town from this charming, updated west Beverly Hills Ranch on a large lot. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Living Room with large bay window, fireplace, and cove ceiling. White kitchen with granite opens to Dining Room and Family Room. Light-filled family room has high ceiling and overlooks this beautiful yard, with brick paver patio. Main floor bath with marble and granite has easily accessible, large walk-in shower. Finished lower level, with second bath. Attached two-car garage. Professionally landscaped yard, with sprinkler system. Fully fenced backyard. Agent related to seller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
