18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bike or walk to town from this charming, updated west Beverly Hills Ranch on a large lot. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Living Room with large bay window, fireplace, and cove ceiling. White kitchen with granite opens to Dining Room and Family Room. Light-filled family room has high ceiling and overlooks this beautiful yard, with brick paver patio. Main floor bath with marble and granite has easily accessible, large walk-in shower. Finished lower level, with second bath. Attached two-car garage. Professionally landscaped yard, with sprinkler system. Fully fenced backyard. Agent related to seller.