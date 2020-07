Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious traditional ranch home in St. Joseph with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. - New lower price! Traditional brick ranch with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths located in Lakeshore school district. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. New carpet in the large open family room with wood burning fireplace and sliders opening to 250 sq ft covered porch. Full unfinished basement with laundry hookup. Nice size 2 car garage with bonus workshop area. Beautiful backyard area with covered patio. Close vicinity to grocery, library, schools. Please call Kim at 269-326-4528. to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5830951)