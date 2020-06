Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included) and large living room providing tons of natural light. Large second floor master bedroom with walk in closet and plenty of space! Huge fenced yard with patio. Pets welcome with pet fee. Home is occupied, do NOT approach home, please.



