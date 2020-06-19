All apartments in Berkley
3920 Bacon Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3920 Bacon Ave

3920 Bacon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Bacon Avenue, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Berkley 3 Bedroom close to park - Property Id: 281164

Berkley 3 bedroom close to Park

Quiet Suburban Neighborhood 3 bedroom in Berkley. 2 bedrooms down and 1 bedroom upstairs. Central Air. Full basement (Unfinished). 1 1/2 car garage. Energy saver furnace. Fencing (backyard) Lots of storage room. Close to schools. Elementary school is two blocks. Check out the excellent rating of Berkley Schools. Between 13 Mile and 12 Mile and between Greenfield and Coolidge. Beautiful spacious park is located on the south end of the street, 1 block away. (See picture) Berkley is rated as one of the best places to live in the country.

Berkley, MI - Top 50 places to live in the USA!

It is a non-smoker home. Non-smokers only please.

Included: Central Air, Washer, Dryer, Stove, Frig and Microwave.

Call Gary at 248-674-7000 - - - - - - PLEASE, NO CALLS FROM AGENCIES, REALTORS OR INVESTORS!! Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281164
Property Id 281164

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

