3920 Bacon Ave

Berkley 3 Bedroom close to park
Berkley 3 bedroom close to Park
Quiet Suburban Neighborhood 3 bedroom in Berkley. 2 bedrooms down and 1 bedroom upstairs. Central Air. Full basement (Unfinished). 1 1/2 car garage. Energy saver furnace. Fencing (backyard) Lots of storage room. Close to schools. Elementary school is two blocks. Check out the excellent rating of Berkley Schools. Between 13 Mile and 12 Mile and between Greenfield and Coolidge. Beautiful spacious park is located on the south end of the street, 1 block away. (See picture) Berkley is rated as one of the best places to live in the country.
Berkley, MI - Top 50 places to live in the USA!
It is a non-smoker home. Non-smokers only please.
Included: Central Air, Washer, Dryer, Stove, Frig and Microwave.
Call Gary at 248-674-7000 - - - - - - PLEASE, NO CALLS FROM AGENCIES, REALTORS OR INVESTORS!! Thanks
No Pets Allowed
