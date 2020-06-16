All apartments in Battle Creek
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

14 S Burdge Street

14 South Burdge Street · (269) 841-5672
Location

14 South Burdge Street, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 S Burdge Street · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Apartment in Battle Creek - Recently updated two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Battle Creek with a great deal of character! Hardwood floors, enclosed porch, large yard plus a 1 car garage. Conveniently located near downtown and the beautiful Post Park. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care/snow removal. Small dog (under 40lbs.) friendly. This cute property won't last long! Schedule a showing today!

Application Fee: $35
Due to health and safety concerns, applications must be submitted prior to showing until further notice. At the appointment, showing certificate and release must be signed outlining proper conditions and procedures.
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

(RLNE4834397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

