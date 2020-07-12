250 Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI with parking
Top of the morning (or afternoon, evening, sunset, etc.) to you, Auburn Hills apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Situated about 25 miles north of Detroit and five miles from Pontiac in the heart of Oakland County, Auburn Hills is a family-friendly little city that lays claim to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find in the “Great Lakes State.” Are you ready to score the apartment of your dreams in Auburn Hills, Michigan? Th...
With renters accounting for nearly half of the city’s occupants, it should come as no surprise that apartments are über-available in Auburn Hills. Are you a bargain hunter in search of a cheap, high-quality apartment in Auburn Hills? Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments and townhouses are currently available in abundance for less than $600 and feature (in some cases) walk-in basements, laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, and more. Of course, you’ll also find a nice selection of options for high rollers as well; luxury apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent in Auburn Hills typically go for around $1000 and often come equipped with a patio/balcony, furnished interior, fireplaces, and private gyms, clubhouses, ponds, and trails for tenants. Just be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment complexes in Auburn Hills charge. Also, if you’re planning to rent a pet-friendly apartment in Auburn Hills or looking to sign a short-term lease only, be prepared to pay an extra $25 bucks or so in rent each month.
Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Auburn Hills? Don’t let the “Detroit is a war zone” mentality scare you away from this quiet little bedroom community. There’s nothing even remotely close to a dangerous neighborhood in the city, which has the look and feel of any modern American ‘burb. Still, be aware of your surroundings, use common sense, and scout out a neighborhood in advance to see if it’s right for you before signing a lease.
Once you’ve settled into your fancy new Auburn Hills rental, you can kick back and enjoy some of the fine attractions your new stomping grounds have to offer, including a plethora of parks, museums, historic sites, theaters, eateries, and nightspots. Factor in a low cost of living and an abundance of available housing, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in the Hills!
So what’s the delay? Start a-clickin’ and a-zoomin’ for your dream dwelling, and happy hunting! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburn Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.