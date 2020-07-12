Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM

250 Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburn Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,091
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,370
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
833 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE Boulevard
833 Bloomfield Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
Cute upper level unit in auburn hills, minutes away from I-75. This unit offers a frosted modern sliding door that separates the main living area from the spacious master bedroom to give it a modern loft-like feel. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn Hills

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Peacock Ave
615 Peacock Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Great north side family area, full basement, 2 1/2 car garage, sits deep on the lot, kitchen remodeled, spacious ranch home Accepts Section 8. (RLNE205831)

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
857 Brandon Ave
857 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1575 sqft
Three-Bedroom Condominium Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1,500 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 08/01/2020.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Beechwoode Ln
15 Beechwoode Lane, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1987 EAGLE POINTE
1987 Eagle Pointe, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Beautiful heathers golf community. Close to 75. Open airy floor plan very neutral decor. Master suite with oversize bathroom + walk in closet. Breakfast bar in kitchen,stainless steel appliances, fireplace for wintery nites.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive
1238 University Drive, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1461 sqft
Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
433 Fox Hills Dr N
433 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1270 sqft
Please contact via email for immediate response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.

1 of 9

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn Hills
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40pm
22 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$716
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 797 7195 (RLNE5388405)

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Dresden Ave
137 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
Nice SW ranch home,just fully remodeled, full partly finished basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE506483)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES "MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shadow Woods
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Farms
1385 E HORSESHOE BEND DRIVE
1385 East Horseshoe Bend, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2590 sqft
Home is occupied, 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS. Well cared for updated 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in sought after Fairview Farms Sub.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
City Guide for Auburn Hills, MI

Top of the morning (or afternoon, evening, sunset, etc.) to you, Auburn Hills apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Situated about 25 miles north of Detroit and five miles from Pontiac in the heart of Oakland County, Auburn Hills is a family-friendly little city that lays claim to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find in the “Great Lakes State.” Are you ready to score the apartment of your dreams in Auburn Hills, Michigan? Th...

With renters accounting for nearly half of the city’s occupants, it should come as no surprise that apartments are über-available in Auburn Hills. Are you a bargain hunter in search of a cheap, high-quality apartment in Auburn Hills? Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments and townhouses are currently available in abundance for less than $600 and feature (in some cases) walk-in basements, laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, and more. Of course, you’ll also find a nice selection of options for high rollers as well; luxury apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent in Auburn Hills typically go for around $1000 and often come equipped with a patio/balcony, furnished interior, fireplaces, and private gyms, clubhouses, ponds, and trails for tenants. Just be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment complexes in Auburn Hills charge. Also, if you’re planning to rent a pet-friendly apartment in Auburn Hills or looking to sign a short-term lease only, be prepared to pay an extra $25 bucks or so in rent each month.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Auburn Hills? Don’t let the “Detroit is a war zone” mentality scare you away from this quiet little bedroom community. There’s nothing even remotely close to a dangerous neighborhood in the city, which has the look and feel of any modern American ‘burb. Still, be aware of your surroundings, use common sense, and scout out a neighborhood in advance to see if it’s right for you before signing a lease.

Once you’ve settled into your fancy new Auburn Hills rental, you can kick back and enjoy some of the fine attractions your new stomping grounds have to offer, including a plethora of parks, museums, historic sites, theaters, eateries, and nightspots. Factor in a low cost of living and an abundance of available housing, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in the Hills!

So what’s the delay? Start a-clickin’ and a-zoomin’ for your dream dwelling, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Auburn Hills, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburn Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

