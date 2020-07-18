All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:39 AM

910 W Huron Street

910 West Huron Street · (734) 660-0489
Location

910 West Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
West Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
lease term$2900.00/ Mon. WELCOME home to the Old West Side of Ann Arbor, just steps from downtown. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Recently renovated,finished basement with large bedroom and full bath, newer kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms have large closets. Beautiful front porch. Nice landscaping , herb garden, pear trees, flowers and updated windows. 4 car parking spaces. Walking distance to the Y, Slauson Middle School, a medical center, and downtown, as well as a bus stop right outside your door! Rent as a single family home or professionals and students can share the cost per bedroom. Rare find! Furnished home available $200 more per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 W Huron Street have any available units?
910 W Huron Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 W Huron Street have?
Some of 910 W Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 W Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 W Huron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 W Huron Street pet-friendly?
No, 910 W Huron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 910 W Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 910 W Huron Street offers parking.
Does 910 W Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 W Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 W Huron Street have a pool?
No, 910 W Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 W Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 910 W Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 W Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 W Huron Street has units with dishwashers.
