910 W Huron Street

lease term$2900.00/ Mon. WELCOME home to the Old West Side of Ann Arbor, just steps from downtown. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Recently renovated,finished basement with large bedroom and full bath, newer kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms have large closets. Beautiful front porch. Nice landscaping , herb garden, pear trees, flowers and updated windows. 4 car parking spaces. Walking distance to the Y, Slauson Middle School, a medical center, and downtown, as well as a bus stop right outside your door! Rent as a single family home or professionals and students can share the cost per bedroom. Rare find! Furnished home available $200 more per month.