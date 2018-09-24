1225 Prospect St

Amenities
Available 08/27/20 Available. Fall to Fall lease.
3 blocks to Campus, near Church st.
A house with very large living room, 6 bedroom 3 baths. Newly remodeled kitchen and a 2 1/2 baths.
kitchen with maple cabinets, ceramic floors, dishwasher and disposal, 2 fridges & a built in m/wave oven.
Wood floors. Large closets. Free Laundry, ample free parking. Beautiful front yard. Large front porch. Fireplace. New windows.
Furnished with above average furniture: leather couch, din/t & chairs, c/desks, dressers & double beds. Individual room locks. Please call Sharah at 734.727.3836 or Zaki at 734.260.7215 and also check michiganrental.com for more info.
