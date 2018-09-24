All apartments in Ann Arbor
1225 Prospect St
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:14 AM

1225 Prospect St

1225 Prospect Street · (734) 260-7215
Location

1225 Prospect Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
East Packard

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/27/20 Available. Fall to Fall lease.
3 blocks to Campus, near Church st.
A house with very large living room, 6 bedroom 3 baths. Newly remodeled kitchen and a 2 1/2 baths.
kitchen with maple cabinets, ceramic floors, dishwasher and disposal, 2 fridges & a built in m/wave oven.
Wood floors. Large closets. Free Laundry, ample free parking. Beautiful front yard. Large front porch. Fireplace. New windows.
Furnished with above average furniture: leather couch, din/t & chairs, c/desks, dressers & double beds. Individual room locks. Please call Sharah at 734.727.3836 or Zaki at 734.260.7215 and also check michiganrental.com for more info.

(RLNE4505964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Prospect St have any available units?
1225 Prospect St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Prospect St have?
Some of 1225 Prospect St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Prospect St currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Prospect St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Prospect St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Prospect St is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Prospect St offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Prospect St does offer parking.
Does 1225 Prospect St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Prospect St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Prospect St have a pool?
No, 1225 Prospect St does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Prospect St have accessible units?
No, 1225 Prospect St does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Prospect St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Prospect St has units with dishwashers.
