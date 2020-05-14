5 Gowen Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm. Downstairs offers the kitchen, living room, and master bath. Upstairs are the remaining bedrooms. The living room has nice hardwood floor, and a welcoming feel. The kitchen has plenty of storage space, and a dishwasher for convenience. The upstairs bedrooms have unique built-ins as well.



Washer/dryer are included, and pets are negotiable! $2200 a month, schedule a showing today.



