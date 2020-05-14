All apartments in York County
Find more places like 5 Gowen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, ME
/
5 Gowen Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

5 Gowen Lane

5 Gowen Lane · (603) 766-4876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME 03909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Gowen Lane · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm. Downstairs offers the kitchen, living room, and master bath. Upstairs are the remaining bedrooms. The living room has nice hardwood floor, and a welcoming feel. The kitchen has plenty of storage space, and a dishwasher for convenience. The upstairs bedrooms have unique built-ins as well.

Washer/dryer are included, and pets are negotiable! $2200 a month, schedule a showing today.

(RLNE5668823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Gowen Lane have any available units?
5 Gowen Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Gowen Lane have?
Some of 5 Gowen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Gowen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Gowen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Gowen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Gowen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5 Gowen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Gowen Lane offers parking.
Does 5 Gowen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Gowen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Gowen Lane have a pool?
No, 5 Gowen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Gowen Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Gowen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Gowen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Gowen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Gowen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Gowen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5 Gowen Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MAExeter, NHPortsmouth, NHKittery, MERochester, NHDover, NHSomersworth, NH
Saco, MEOld Orchard Beach, MEScarborough, MESouth Portland, MEPortland, MEAmesbury Town, MAHaverhill, MAWolfeboro, NHLewiston, MEMethuen Town, MADerry, NHAndover, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern MaineHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity