in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portlands Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows, fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry, and hardwood floors throughout. Roomy eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and ample cupboard space. In-unit washer and dryer plus 2 off-street parking spaces and basement storage. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED with this rental. Pets considered. Walkability score of 78, which means that most daily errands can be accomplished on foot! This best of both worlds is less than a mile from Baxter Woods and 2 miles to downtown Portland via the Back Cove Trail. Easy access to I-295, Route 302, Route 1, plus USM, UNE, and downtown Portland.



LEASE TERMS: Rates depend on lease length and rental dates. Winter rates start at $2,000 per month/fully furnished/includes all utilities, basic cable and WiFi. Cleaning fees apply.



KITCHEN: Spacious eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), ample cabinet space, pantry and dining table with 4 chairs. All dishes, cookware and utensils provided plus coffeemaker.



LIVING ROOM: Large bay windows flood this cozy space with tons of natural light. Features sectional sofa and armchair, flat-screen TV plus DVD player, gorgeous fireplace, built-in cabinetry.



BEDROOM: Large, sunny bedroom features comfortable king-size bed draped in luxury linens, dresser, bedside tables with lamps, comfy chair and closet.



BATHROOM: Features beautiful granite vanity, tile floor, full-size tub and shower, and storage shelving.



LAUNDRY: Stackable washer and dryer in laundry closet.



PARKING: 2 off-street parking spaces are included with this rental.



PETS: Pets are considered. Pet fees apply.



SMOKING POLICY: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.



Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.



