Portland, ME
62 Ocean Ave #1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

62 Ocean Ave #1

62 Ocean Ave · (207) 899-3845 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME 04103
Back Cove

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 62 Ocean Ave #1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portlands Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows, fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry, and hardwood floors throughout. Roomy eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and ample cupboard space. In-unit washer and dryer plus 2 off-street parking spaces and basement storage. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED with this rental. Pets considered. Walkability score of 78, which means that most daily errands can be accomplished on foot! This best of both worlds is less than a mile from Baxter Woods and 2 miles to downtown Portland via the Back Cove Trail. Easy access to I-295, Route 302, Route 1, plus USM, UNE, and downtown Portland.

LEASE TERMS: Rates depend on lease length and rental dates. Winter rates start at $2,000 per month/fully furnished/includes all utilities, basic cable and WiFi. Cleaning fees apply.

KITCHEN: Spacious eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), ample cabinet space, pantry and dining table with 4 chairs. All dishes, cookware and utensils provided plus coffeemaker.

LIVING ROOM: Large bay windows flood this cozy space with tons of natural light. Features sectional sofa and armchair, flat-screen TV plus DVD player, gorgeous fireplace, built-in cabinetry.

BEDROOM: Large, sunny bedroom features comfortable king-size bed draped in luxury linens, dresser, bedside tables with lamps, comfy chair and closet.

BATHROOM: Features beautiful granite vanity, tile floor, full-size tub and shower, and storage shelving.

LAUNDRY: Stackable washer and dryer in laundry closet.

PARKING: 2 off-street parking spaces are included with this rental.

PETS: Pets are considered. Pet fees apply.

SMOKING POLICY: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.

Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.

(RLNE2833337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Ocean Ave #1 have any available units?
62 Ocean Ave #1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Ocean Ave #1 have?
Some of 62 Ocean Ave #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Ocean Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
62 Ocean Ave #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Ocean Ave #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Ocean Ave #1 is pet friendly.
Does 62 Ocean Ave #1 offer parking?
Yes, 62 Ocean Ave #1 does offer parking.
Does 62 Ocean Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Ocean Ave #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Ocean Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 62 Ocean Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 62 Ocean Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 62 Ocean Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Ocean Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Ocean Ave #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Ocean Ave #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Ocean Ave #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
