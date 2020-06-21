49 Falmouth Street - 1A

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1st Floor



Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment! Be the first to move into this beautiful unit featuring Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom. Tons of charm with a fireplace and built-in pantry. Great natural light!



Utilities Included in rent: Heat, Hot water, yard maintenance

*Electricity paid by Tenant

*Off-Street Parking available for an extra fee

*Laundry On-Site

*Walking Distance to USM

*(1 Month Security Deposit Required) 1 Year Lease.

* Pet-Friendly!

*Located at 49 Falmouth St Portland on the 1st floor

Available 7/1/2020



The unit is currently under renovation- pictures shown are of similarly renovated units and/or BEFORE renovation.



www.LivewithRP.com

49 Falmouth Street, Portland Oakdale Neighborhood, Walking Distance to USM/Law School. Heat and Hot Water Included, Off-street parking, Coin-op Laundry on-site. Pet-Friendly!