49 Falmouth Street - 1A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

49 Falmouth Street - 1A

49 Falmouth St · No Longer Available
Location

49 Falmouth St, Portland, ME 04103
Oakdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1st Floor

Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment! Be the first to move into this beautiful unit featuring Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom. Tons of charm with a fireplace and built-in pantry. Great natural light!

Utilities Included in rent: Heat, Hot water, yard maintenance
*Electricity paid by Tenant
*Off-Street Parking available for an extra fee
*Laundry On-Site
*Walking Distance to USM
*(1 Month Security Deposit Required) 1 Year Lease.
* Pet-Friendly!
*Located at 49 Falmouth St Portland on the 1st floor
Available 7/1/2020

The unit is currently under renovation- pictures shown are of similarly renovated units and/or BEFORE renovation.

www.LivewithRP.com
49 Falmouth Street, Portland Oakdale Neighborhood, Walking Distance to USM/Law School. Heat and Hot Water Included, Off-street parking, Coin-op Laundry on-site. Pet-Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Falmouth Street - 1A have any available units?
49 Falmouth Street - 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, ME.
What amenities does 49 Falmouth Street - 1A have?
Some of 49 Falmouth Street - 1A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Falmouth Street - 1A currently offering any rent specials?
49 Falmouth Street - 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Falmouth Street - 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Falmouth Street - 1A is pet friendly.
Does 49 Falmouth Street - 1A offer parking?
Yes, 49 Falmouth Street - 1A does offer parking.
Does 49 Falmouth Street - 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Falmouth Street - 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Falmouth Street - 1A have a pool?
No, 49 Falmouth Street - 1A does not have a pool.
Does 49 Falmouth Street - 1A have accessible units?
No, 49 Falmouth Street - 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Falmouth Street - 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Falmouth Street - 1A has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Falmouth Street - 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Falmouth Street - 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
