49 Falmouth Street - 1A

Amenities
1st Floor
Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment! Be the first to move into this beautiful unit featuring Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom. Tons of charm with a fireplace and built-in pantry. Great natural light!
Utilities Included in rent: Heat, Hot water, yard maintenance
*Electricity paid by Tenant
*Off-Street Parking available for an extra fee
*Laundry On-Site
*Walking Distance to USM
*(1 Month Security Deposit Required) 1 Year Lease.
* Pet-Friendly!
*Located at 49 Falmouth St Portland on the 1st floor
Available 7/1/2020
The unit is currently under renovation- pictures shown are of similarly renovated units and/or BEFORE renovation.
