38 Maggie Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great townhouse duplex available for rent August 1st. Great location, just off Forest Ave. but tucked away from the busy road. Easy access to shopping, on the bus line, Downtown Portland and highways. Very close to UNE on Stevens Ave. and walking distance to local restaurants.



This two bedroom one bath unit has been well cared for. The unit has berber carpet, vinyl flooring, full basement and off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including but not limited to, heat, hot water, water/sewer, mowing, snow removal. Pets ok with approval and additional security deposit. 24 hour notice required for showings.

Duplex Townhouse, with basement storage and off street parking and yard.