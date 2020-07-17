All apartments in Portland
38 Maggie Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

38 Maggie Lane

38 Maggie Lane · (207) 209-3757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME 04103
Riverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great townhouse duplex available for rent August 1st. Great location, just off Forest Ave. but tucked away from the busy road. Easy access to shopping, on the bus line, Downtown Portland and highways. Very close to UNE on Stevens Ave. and walking distance to local restaurants.

This two bedroom one bath unit has been well cared for. The unit has berber carpet, vinyl flooring, full basement and off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including but not limited to, heat, hot water, water/sewer, mowing, snow removal. Pets ok with approval and additional security deposit. 24 hour notice required for showings.
Duplex Townhouse, with basement storage and off street parking and yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Maggie Lane have any available units?
38 Maggie Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Maggie Lane have?
Some of 38 Maggie Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Maggie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
38 Maggie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Maggie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Maggie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 38 Maggie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 38 Maggie Lane offers parking.
Does 38 Maggie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Maggie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Maggie Lane have a pool?
No, 38 Maggie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 38 Maggie Lane have accessible units?
No, 38 Maggie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Maggie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Maggie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Maggie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Maggie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
