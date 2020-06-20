25 High St Unit 308

Amenities

2BR/2BA Old Port Condo Onsite Parking Available, Fitness Room and Elevator -

Gorgeous 2BR/2BA condo in newly built brick building on High and York Streets in convenient downtown Portland. Views of Portland’s working waterfront! Immaculate and worry-free. Features gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, high-end finishes, custom cabinetry and closets, sunny, spacious rooms, 2 full bathrooms, double vanity in master bath, and in-unit washer/dryer. One covered parking space available with this rental at an additional cost. In-house fitness center on premises! This location is a walker’s paradise with Walkability score of 91, meaning that a car is not required for your daily errands. Short stroll to many of Portland’s best restaurants and cafes plus locally owned, unique shops, markets, art galleries, museums, Pilates/yoga studios, live music venues, and much more. Close to Casco Bay Bridge and easy access to I-295. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Lease Terms: 12-Month Minimum Preferred. $2,700 per month/plus utilities. $2,700 security deposit. Cleaning fees apply. $100 move-in + $100 move-out fees apply/charged by condo association.



Kitchen: Features spotless white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, microwave), island with breakfast bar and custom lighting.



Living Room: Bright and sunny with views of Portland’s working waterfront. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom lighting and lots of natural light from two large windows. Plenty of space for traditional living room set plus small table and chairs for separate dining area.



Master Bedroom: Spacious, warm and inviting with waterfront views, clean neutral carpeting, custom walk-in closet.



Master Bathroom: Large walk-in shower with glass doors, double-sink vanity with granite countertop, closet.



Bedroom 2: Warm and inviting with clean neutral carpeting and tons of natural light. Waterfront views! Large custom closet.



Bathroom 2: Full bath features large walk-in shower with glass doors, single-sink vanity, granite counters and front-load in unit washer/dryer.



Parking: Garage parking available at an additional cost.



Laundry: Washer and dryer in-unit.



Secured entry with intercom system.



Elevator from main lobby.



Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed.



Smoking Policy: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.



Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.



