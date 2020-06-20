All apartments in Portland
Portland, ME
25 High St Unit 308
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

25 High St Unit 308

25 High St · (207) 899-3845 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 High St, Portland, ME 04101
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25 High St Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
yoga
2BR/2BA Old Port Condo Onsite Parking Available, Fitness Room and Elevator -
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA condo in newly built brick building on High and York Streets in convenient downtown Portland. Views of Portland’s working waterfront! Immaculate and worry-free. Features gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, high-end finishes, custom cabinetry and closets, sunny, spacious rooms, 2 full bathrooms, double vanity in master bath, and in-unit washer/dryer. One covered parking space available with this rental at an additional cost. In-house fitness center on premises! This location is a walker’s paradise with Walkability score of 91, meaning that a car is not required for your daily errands. Short stroll to many of Portland’s best restaurants and cafes plus locally owned, unique shops, markets, art galleries, museums, Pilates/yoga studios, live music venues, and much more. Close to Casco Bay Bridge and easy access to I-295. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Lease Terms: 12-Month Minimum Preferred. $2,700 per month/plus utilities. $2,700 security deposit. Cleaning fees apply. $100 move-in + $100 move-out fees apply/charged by condo association.

Kitchen: Features spotless white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, microwave), island with breakfast bar and custom lighting.

Living Room: Bright and sunny with views of Portland’s working waterfront. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom lighting and lots of natural light from two large windows. Plenty of space for traditional living room set plus small table and chairs for separate dining area.

Master Bedroom: Spacious, warm and inviting with waterfront views, clean neutral carpeting, custom walk-in closet.

Master Bathroom: Large walk-in shower with glass doors, double-sink vanity with granite countertop, closet.

Bedroom 2: Warm and inviting with clean neutral carpeting and tons of natural light. Waterfront views! Large custom closet.

Bathroom 2: Full bath features large walk-in shower with glass doors, single-sink vanity, granite counters and front-load in unit washer/dryer.

Parking: Garage parking available at an additional cost.

Laundry: Washer and dryer in-unit.

Secured entry with intercom system.

Elevator from main lobby.

Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed.

Smoking Policy: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.

Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3859516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 High St Unit 308 have any available units?
25 High St Unit 308 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 High St Unit 308 have?
Some of 25 High St Unit 308's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 High St Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
25 High St Unit 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 High St Unit 308 pet-friendly?
No, 25 High St Unit 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 25 High St Unit 308 offer parking?
Yes, 25 High St Unit 308 does offer parking.
Does 25 High St Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 High St Unit 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 High St Unit 308 have a pool?
No, 25 High St Unit 308 does not have a pool.
Does 25 High St Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 25 High St Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 High St Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 High St Unit 308 has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 High St Unit 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 High St Unit 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
