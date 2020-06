Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful townhome in the heart of Westminster. Sun drenched kitchen boasts gas range, upgraded maple cabinets, high arch faucet, under cabinet lighting and hardwood laminate floors that open to Family Room with recessed lighting. Deck has a privacy fence on both sides. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms, full bath with tile floor and tile shower surround. Upper Level laundry, Fresh paint throughout. Available 6/1/19/Negotiable.