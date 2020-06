Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 3/13. Pull into the 2-car garage of this gleaming, sun-drenched home in prestigious Bond Mill Estates. Enjoy the Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen and eat in the large breakfast room or formal dining room. Cozy family room has a gas fireplace, living room and professional office w french doors. 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & laundry upstairs. lots of room for storage. Fenced in back yard backs to woods. CLOSE TO ALL COMMUTER ROUTES- 95, 29, 200, 32, 495!