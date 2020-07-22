Apartment List
/
MD
/
waldorf
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:50 PM

14 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Waldorf, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Waldorf is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask wh... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1598 pin oak rd waldorf md
1598 Pin Oak Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$725
Available 08/01/20 Large room for rent - Property Id: 320116 Description Large furnished bedroom with Queen size bed , spacious closets and beautiful hardwood flooring; centrally located in Waldorf; close to dining and major roadways and

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1598 Pin Oak Dr
1598 Pin Oak Drive, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Large furnished bedroom with huge closets - Property Id: 113753 Large furnished bedroom with Queen size bed , spacious closets and beautiful hardwood flooring; centrally located in Waldorf; close to dining and major roadways and transportation

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4503 GROUSE PLACE
4503 Grouse Place, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1530 sqft
Spacious basement for rent - Open area with full bath. Closet area large enough to store dresser and clothes. The sliding door opens to a fenced yard with a patio for your privacy.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5602 Daniel Circle
5602 Daniel Circle, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
NO PHONE CALLS - 1 Room for Rent for Adult MALE ONLY - NO CALLS - SUBMIT REQUEST TO VIEW ONLINE or @ mildenstein.staci.dehanas@gmail.com. - Rent includes utilities, shared kitchen, living room (both upstairs & downstairs), laundry room & bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Waldorf

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8050 SETTLE COURT
8050 Settle Court, Bensville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3792 sqft
Super clean extra large basement apartment, including all utilities. Full updated kitchen, updated bathroom large bedroom , open living, kitchen, dining combo. The entrance to this apartment is at the rear of a single family home.
Results within 10 miles of Waldorf
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Groveton
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
3 Units Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1008 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Heights
5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY
5120 Indian Head Hwy, Potomac Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Attached Home with Living Room, Kitchen & Separate Laundry Room. Move-In Ready & Available Now. Tenant Responsible for Separately Metered Utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8104 JENNI AVENUE
8104 Jenni Avenue, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2520 sqft
Fully furnished basement room with separate entrance a full bathroom, living room, and dinning area with no kitchen access. All utilities included along with cable.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4405 GROOMBRIDGE WAY
4405 Groombridge Way, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1220 sqft
This is Basement only with full bath . Separate entrance. One or two tenant only.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4256 BUCKMAN ROAD
4256 Buckman Road, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
624 sqft
One bedroom, one bath with living and dining area on top level. New carpet, fresh paint, renovated bathroom. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! No smokers.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force
City Guide for Waldorf, MD

Waldorf: Not all Beantowns are created equal. At least not this one.

Waldorf, Maryland is a city that has undergone major transformations over time. It started out as Beantown an official name, not a nickname like when were talking about Boston and grew up on tobacco. A change in name didnt change its attitude, and Waldorf continued to build on tobacco, and later, gambling. Once gambling was outlawed, Waldorf turned to the next great American past time shopping. Now the retail capital of Southern Maryland, Waldorf is home to tons of national chains in vast malls, as well as plenty of modern houses--perfect for the hip young renter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,200 in Waldorf, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Waldorf is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,200 in Waldorf in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,200 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWaldorf 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWaldorf 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWaldorf 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWaldorf Apartments under $1,400Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments under $1500
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with GaragesWaldorf Apartments with GymsWaldorf Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaldorf Apartments with ParkingWaldorf Apartments with Pools
Waldorf Apartments with Washer-DryersWaldorf Cheap ApartmentsWaldorf Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaldorf Luxury ApartmentsWaldorf Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University