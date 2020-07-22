133 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD with parking
The average water flow for the Potomac River, located partly within the boundaries of Travilah, is seven billion gallons a day. In fact, over 486 million gallons are used for drinking water daily just for the D.C. area. That's a lot of thirsty politicians!
Located on the Potomac River about 15 or 20 miles outside of D.C., Travilah, Maryland, offers the kind of delightful, escapist suburban living that many folks today are searching for. Flush with gorgeous scenery, friendly neighbors and easy access to highways, Travilah certainly seems like a paradise for residents. Sure, it doesn't have many shops within walking distance, but that's more than made up for with its proximity to Washington, Chesapeake Bay (and its undeniably superior crab cakes) and, of course, Baltimore to the north. Its ideal geography means it's also close to Philly, Atlantic City and Richmond, given enough driving time, so weekends are never dull. Of course, inside the CDP things are pretty calm, which makes for a nice balance. Go home for peace and serenity and head out for work or good times in some of the most exciting locations in America. It's hard to say no to that. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Travilah apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.