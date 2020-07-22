Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Travilah apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12727 RIVER RD
12727 River Road, Travilah, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Spacious main level living on a 3 acre private lot with swimming pool. Family room, Kitchen, Dining, Owner's suite with office and bedroom with full bath complete the main level. Deck off of family room provide gorgeous views of the rear lot.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9614 VEIRS DRIVE
9614 Veirs Dr, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
4266 sqft
Available now. This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fenced yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11405 CROWNWOOD LN
11405 Crownwood Lane, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
Wootton High School district. The main fl features a two story foyer, study room, Gourmet kitchen w/island & breakfast look., Family rm w/cathedral ceiling & skylights, Formal living/dining rm.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9906 RIVER VIEW CT
9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines.
Results within 1 mile of Travilah
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$3,010
1629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1234 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
2 Bent Pine Court
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2760 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Brick Front Single Family Home with Full Basement in the Wooton District of Potomac - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
11 Hearthstone Court
11 Hearthstone Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2490 sqft
Beautifully Updated Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Stunningly beautiful upgrades throughout! Wood floors, spacious & bright grommet kitchen with breakfast nook, separate dining room, fireplace, main level laundry, garage and fenced rear yard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
1916 DUNDEE ROAD
1916 Dundee Road, Rockville, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,795
2889 sqft
Splendid 6 bed + den, 3.5 bath Carter Hill contemporary! The house boasts an updated kitchen w/ cherry cabs and corian counters, beaming hardwoods and newer carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11006 OUTPOST DR
11006 Outpost Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
GREAT location! Great price! Sunny, bright and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath TH in desirable North Potomaclocation! Built-in bookcases in finished rec room, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer. Fullyfenced back yard with patio and landscaping.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14114 SILENT WOOD WAY
14114 Silent Wood Way, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful brick colonial in Dufief Mill on a quiet street. Wootton cluster. Four bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths on 3 levels. Main level office, formal living and dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3753 sqft
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE
11120 Lake Breeze Drive, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2962 sqft
Please make sure you and your clients all wear masks, gloves and shoe coverings when viewing the property.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE
9307 Bentridge Avenue, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11317 AMBERLEA FARM DRIVE
11317 Amberlea Farm Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Highly desirable Wootton school district! Beautiful brick townhome in the perfect location, with parks and community center within walking distance. Features quiet backyard facing a wooded area.

1 of 89

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10208 SORREL AVENUE
10208 Sorrel Avenue, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
6123 sqft
Stately brick updated home near Potomac Village with grand marble foyer, embassy sized living and dining rooms, large five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished basement with in-law suite, and a fenced large back yard.

1 of 51

Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
9605 REACH ROAD
9605 Reach Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL...KITCHEN REDONE COUPLE YRS AGO...LARGER model backs to gorgeous wooded parkland. (4BR UP AND 2BR DOWN),1st floor Library (can be used as Bedroom if needed) in addition to 6BR (4 up and 2 down).
Results within 5 miles of Travilah
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
29 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,499
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1125 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,503
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
36 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
39 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,644
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,641
1386 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
17 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
17 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,743
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
City Guide for Travilah, MD

The average water flow for the Potomac River, located partly within the boundaries of Travilah, is seven billion gallons a day. In fact, over 486 million gallons are used for drinking water daily just for the D.C. area. That's a lot of thirsty politicians!

Located on the Potomac River about 15 or 20 miles outside of D.C., Travilah, Maryland, offers the kind of delightful, escapist suburban living that many folks today are searching for. Flush with gorgeous scenery, friendly neighbors and easy access to highways, Travilah certainly seems like a paradise for residents. Sure, it doesn't have many shops within walking distance, but that's more than made up for with its proximity to Washington, Chesapeake Bay (and its undeniably superior crab cakes) and, of course, Baltimore to the north. Its ideal geography means it's also close to Philly, Atlantic City and Richmond, given enough driving time, so weekends are never dull. Of course, inside the CDP things are pretty calm, which makes for a nice balance. Go home for peace and serenity and head out for work or good times in some of the most exciting locations in America. It's hard to say no to that. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Travilah, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Travilah apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

