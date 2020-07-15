/
studio apartments
255 Studio Apartments for rent in Takoma Park, MD
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.
Takoma Park
7324 CARROLL AVE
7324 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$8,450
Prime commercial (C2 General Commercial) zoned retail space with approximately 3500 square feet of retail space that can be all open space or divided. Plenty of additional storage in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Takoma Park
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,394
544 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,530
517 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Takoma
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,583
558 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,542
470 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,483
495 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
542 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Takoma
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,503
547 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Central
8455 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,725
483 sqft
Luxurious apartments include quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located close to dining options like All Set or 8407 Kitchen. Community offers pool, fitness center and pet washing station.
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Takoma
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
569 sqft
Cozy apartments with a patio/balcony and extra storage. Cats and dogs allowed. Parking available on site. Close to Rock Creek Park and near the Takoma Community Center.
Walter Read Army Medical Center
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,397
395 sqft
Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The Historic Walter Reed Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,495
581 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Takoma
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
486 sqft
For comfortable and affordable apartments in Northwest DC, look no further than the Dahlia. This apartment community is located in the charming and historic Takoma neighborhood.
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,743
579 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Takoma
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,386
508 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
648 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Chillum
6522 SLIGO PKWY
6522 Sligo Parkway, Chillum, MD
Studio
$7,000
PRICE ADJUSTMENT!!! Bring an offer-Incredible opportunity! a large multi-use property in the heart of W Hyattsville.
Brightwood - Manor Park
6416 2ND PL NW
6416 2nd Place Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
Cozy English Basement in the Heart of Brightwood. Laundry, 5 moderately sized windows rarely found in basement units for great natural light. Beautiful Backyard with planted herbs, fruits and flowers.
